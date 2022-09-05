The fall edition of the Alton City-Wide Litter Clean-Up takes place Saturday. Everyone in the community is invited to participate on September 10 from 9am-noon. Volunteers can simply pick up litter in their own neighborhoods on their own or get involved with a wider group clean-up effort.
Pride Incorporated Executive Director Pat Stewart says there are several locations that need attention:
Registration stations are open Saturday from 8am-12pm and located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle Street, and in Middletown at Fast Eddie's Chicken at 7th and Central Avenue. At 9am, groups are departing in Upper Alton from Taqueria Maya on College Ave and North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, on State Street. You can pre-register through the email link below: