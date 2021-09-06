The local chapter of the Sierra Club and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center are calling on volunteers for their 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and cleanup event happens the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Broadway in Alton.
Volunteers and staff will work to rid the river's islands and shorelines of trash and debris. In 15 years, thecleanup has collected 36 tons of trash and recycled 8 tons of materials.
Three Rivers Project Coordinator for the Sierra Club Christine Favilla talked about what volunteers can expect.
The river cleanup event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Volunteers will receive a free boat ride, lunch, and a t-shirt for their participation. Registration is required and must be done so by Sept. 23. To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044fafa829a1f58-2021.