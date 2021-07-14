A volunteer organization in Wood River continues its efforts to engage residents in social and civic activities.
Andy Russell, 35, who runs Russell’s Corner Cafe on East Ferguson with his wife, Katie, was one of the founders of the Wood River Enrichment Network in May 2018. Russell said the group plans social gatherings and service projects, in cooperation with elected officials and businesses. Examples include a food truck festival, tree-planting and outdoor movie nights. The group’s next event is a downtown concert series set for 6-9 p.m. the last Friday of July, August and September on Ferguson Avenue between First Street and Wood River Avenue.
Russell said any Wood River resident can join the group, which meets monthly at the cafe. The group also welcomes ideas on its Facebook page, @OurWREN. Events are open to anyone.
Josh Geil, the technical director for the East Alton-Wood River High School drama club, says he appreciates the group’s focus on improving residents’ quality of life.
Russell says the best way to contact the group is through its Facebook page.