One person is in custody after stabbing a long-time dating partner on New Year’s Day in Alton, while police are still investigating an Upper Alton shooting that happened Friday. 57-year-old Sandra A. Kenshalo is charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, and charging documents allege she has a history of engaging in domestic violence.
She allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a 3-inch blade with a “gut hook.” Therefore, the court has ruled she presents a continued threat to the victim and shall not have any future contact with and stay at least 500 feet away from the victim. Kenshalo’s bail was set at $30,000. On Friday, police responded to the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue. The victim in that incident suffered what is believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot injuries to his arm and leg and continues to recover. Police are still investigating that case and believe this was not a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.