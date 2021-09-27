Vintage Voices, a walking tour where actors in period clothing portray real Altonians from our past, returns this year for its 20th edition. On Oct. 2-3 and 9-10, locals can take a tour from the “ghosts” of Alton at Alton Cemetery, at Fifth and Vine streets, and learn about what life was like for the characters many decades ago. Tours run from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Vintage Voices Committee Chairman Jody Basola talks about some of the featured Altonians you can meet.
Tickets for the walking tour are $15 for adults and $10 for children. There will also be a non-walking performance at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Jacoby Arts Center. Tickets are also $15. Tickets for both events can be purchased online or with cash on site.