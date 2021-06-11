Vintage Voices, a cultural event in Alton, consists of tours in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the city’s history.
The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2021 edition of Vintage Voices. Auditions will be Saturday, July 24, at YWCA of Alton, 304 East Third St. Actors wanting to audition should arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.
The committee will audition for eight characters with these requirements.
White male – 2 (40+) and 1 (30-50 y.o.)
Black male – 1 (20-40 y.o.)
White female – 1 middle-aged and 1 8-10 y.o.
Black female – 1 (20-60 y.o.)
Adult vocalist any ethnicity - 1
"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 24th," director Kerry Miller said.
A rehearsal schedule will be determined.
The annual Vintage Voices tours will be Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10 in the Alton Cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets. The hourlong walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID. A non-walking tour will be Sunday, Oct. 10, at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours.