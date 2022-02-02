The East Alton Village Board folded its hand Tuesday night as it declined to discuss an ordinance that would have allowed for an increase in video gaming fees in the village. Trustee Debra Angleton brought forth a motion to introduce and layover the ordinance, but the motion died without a second.
Mayor Darren Carlton said he believes the case is closed.
State law allows local governments to charge as much as $250 per machine each year for the licensing fees. The current fee in East Alton is $25. Also, last night, the Board approved minutes, paid bills, approved the appointment of a full-time on-call firefighter, and approved a Motor Fuel Tax resolution land approved a Class A liquor license for Lucky Jack’s Bar at 100 Kingshighway.
The mayor also praised the work of East Alton Police and their work in making an arrest in a shooting on the parking lot at Eastgate. He says thankfully the victims are recovering:
Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.