A Vietnam War veteran will lead this year’s Memorial Day Parade in Alton.
Dick Alford, 73, will serve as marshal for the 154th annual parade, one of the nation’s longest-running Memorial Day events. After a hiatus in 2020, this year's parade will start at 10 a.m. May 31 at Alton Middle School.
“I’m very honored to accept this,” Alford said. “To me it’s like honoring those that are currently serving and those that have served in the past, especially those that gave the ultimate, their life, for our country.”
Seven members of Alford’s 1965 Alton High School class died in military service.
“I’m basically accepting it in their honor,” he said.
Alford served during the Tet Offensive, arriving in January 1968 and leaving in May after being wounded. He spent 10 months in rehabilitation and was honorably discharged in March 1969.
After his military service he finished his education, getting a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with financial help from the Army.
He worked about a decade as a managing supervisor for seven Ben Franklin stores. Later he worked at Artex, a hospitality manufacturer for restaurants and hotels. He was vice president of international sales when 9/11 happened and he found himself unemployed when the tourism industry tanked after the terrorist attacks. He ran a commercial laundry until retirement seven years ago.
“Now I spend my time volunteering,” he said.
Alford moved to Alton at age 7 and attended Alton public schools, graduating from Alton High School.
“I’ve pretty much lived here my whole life,” he said.
In the late 1970s, he and two friends were members of a parade float paying tribute to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
As marshal, Alford said he’ll welcome spectators and participate in a concluding event at the Alton National Cemetery.
“Not having done this before, I guess we’ll see what we do when we get to the end,” he said.