A holiday tradition returned to downtown Bethalto on Sunday evening, as costumed revelers strolled the streets during the Victorian Christmas Walk.
Event chairperson Kathy Wilson is part of the Bethalto Spirit group, which organizes the annual event. She tells the Big Z people were excited to see the walk return after last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic.
Local stores were open, and Father Christmas listened to children’s gift wishes and posed for photos at one of them. The event also featured horse-drawn carriage rides, roasted chestnuts, candlelit streets and a lighted Christmas village at Central Park.