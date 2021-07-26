The victim in a fatal motorcycle crash this morning on Fosterburg Road has been identified. The Madison County Coroner’s office says 55-year-old Matthew S. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:15am after a southbound vehicle hit his northbound bike head-on.
According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 6:30am near Serenity Drive when the driver of the vehicle – identified at 19-year-old Deven J. Alexander of Alton - had caught up to another vehicle and had pulled into the northbound lane to pass, at which time the crash occurred. Alexander is charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Passing on the Left, Driver Required to Wear a Seatbelt, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.