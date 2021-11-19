The Madison County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in yesterday’s (Thursday) fire in upper Alton. 63-year-old LaDon Mick died of apparent smoke inhalation, according to the preliminary autopsy report. Routine toxicological testing will be performed.
A dog also died in the fire, which broke out just before 6am yesterday at a home in the 1600 block of Nolte Place. That’s just off Washington Avenue near East Elementary School. According to fire officials it may have started in the basement. The exact cause is unknown. Fire crews from Alton and East Alton responded to the blaze. No one else was injured.