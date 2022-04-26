A female was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries following a collision Monday evening along Rock Hill Road near Bonita Street. Authorities report it appears a vehicle traveling along Rock Hill Road struck a parked car, and that parked vehicle then struck a woman in a nearby yard.
The name of the victim has not been released but Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells says the vehicle was westbound on Rock Hill Road and first struck a push mower before hitting the parked car. The investigation into the incident continues and the Illinois State Police was called in to assist with accident reconstruction. The Wood River Fire Department also responded to the scene.