The East Alton-Wood River Community High School Board of Education on April 6 approved a motion to offer an employment contract to Timothy R. (Rob) Miller, who will succeed retiring superintendent John Pearson on July 1.
Miller comes to EA-WR from the Sandoval (Illinois) School District, where he has served as its superintendent since July 2018. He has successful experience in managing all of the district's grants; directing finances and budgeting; establishing and promoting sound personnel practices; PR improvements with the district's website and social media, and in leading and facilitating strategic planning with the school board.
"After the announcement of Dr. Pearson's retirement, the EA-WR board began the process of searching and interviewing for a new district superintendent,” Board President Jennifer Murray said. “We had several great candidates, but Rob Miller fit all of the requirements that our board was looking for to provide the best learning environment for our staff, students, parents and community. Mr. Miller comes to us with a broad spectrum of experience and will do a great job here at EA-WR. I was excited to be part of this process and look forward to the positive impact Mr. Miller will have on our school district in the next few years. Dr. Pearson has been with our district for many years and his shoes will be hard to fill, but I feel certain that Mr. Miller has the skills necessary to lead EA-WR to further success."
Prior to his service in Sandoval, Miller had more than a decade of administrative experience as the principal and athletics director at Madison Junior-Senior High School and began his educational career as a school social worker in the Granite City School District in 1999. His wife, Mary, is an assistant principal at Edwardsville High School and they have a daughter, Mia, in eighth grade.
Miller said he looks forward to leading EA-WR and working with the School Board, the administration, faculty, and staff for the betterment of all students.
The Illinois Association of School Board's Executive Search Services conducted the search. Its consultants were both retired superintendents, Jim Helton and Patricia Sullivan-Viniard.