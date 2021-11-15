The volunteer firefighters of Rosewood Heights are hoping the vandalism targeting their fire house will stop.
They posted on social media over the weekend that youths have been throwing large rocks at the building at night. Police interrupted one incident.
The worst of the vandalism happened when a vandal threw a rock through an engine bay's window.
Rosewood Heights firefighters also have noticed large rocks on Airline Drive in front of the fire house on occasion and ask drivers to use caution when driving past.
They ask if anyone sees anything suspicious at the property to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.