The Upper Alton Association is hosting monthly Facebook contests to support the community and local businesses. At the end of each month, a random winner is drawn to receive a $25 gift card or certificate to a local Alton business.
“This promotion allows us to give a shout-out to a local business and one of our residents gets a fun treat,” said Jamie Ruyle, president of the association. “It’s really a great opportunity for everyone.”
The association is also donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. Each quarter, they supply snacks and drinks.
“Although we have less members than we’ve had in years, due to the pandemic, we are determined to make a difference with what funds we do have,” Ruyle said. “However, if anyone would like to join, we are still looking for members to help us out.”
Membership to the Upper Alton Association for a business is $75 yearly and a resident or family is $15 yearly. They also accept donations.
Find out more about the Upper Alton Association and enter the monthly contests on our Facebook page @upperaltonassociation. For more information, visit www.upperalton.com.
Meetings are currently being held monthly, via Zoom, on the third Thursday of every month. For an invitation to join, email upperaltonassociation@gmail.com.