Police are looking for a suspect in a Saturday night shooting in East Alton. East Alton Police were called to the parking lot at the East Alton Ice Arena just before 8pm to the report of shots fired. First responders arrived to find two gunshot victims who were then taken to local hospitals. One was in serious but stable condition, the other with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The alleged gunman is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s and between 5'7" and 5'9" tall. Investigators do not believe there is a relationship between the victims and the shooter. If you have any information on the shooting, you may call East Alton Police at 618-259-6212.
As first responders were on the scene of the shooting, a fire at the nearby Club Fitness at Eastgate Plaza broke out. According to East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley, it appears to have been an electrical fire that started in an HVAC unit on the roof. It was extinguished quickly, and ventilation took about an hour. The fire has resulted in the business posting on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice.
An arrest made at the nearby Circle K convenience store is apparently unrelated to either incident.