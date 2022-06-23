The Brown Street project Alton continues, with the intersection at Main Street impassable from east to west. The travel north and south on Main Street has been accessible for about a week as city crews work on upgrades to that area.
Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z crews are about halfway done with that part of the project.
The approximately half-mile stretch of Brown Street from Main Street to Worden was recently improved through a mill and repave project. Next up will be work on the Brown Street bridge at the bottom of the hill near Rock Spring Drive.