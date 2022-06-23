Brown Street 6-21-22.jpg

The Brown Street project Alton continues, with the intersection at Main Street impassable from east to west. The travel north and south on Main Street has been accessible for about a week as city crews work on upgrades to that area.

Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z crews are about halfway done with that part of the project.

Parsons - Brown and Main.mp3

The approximately half-mile stretch of Brown Street from Main Street to Worden was recently improved through a mill and repave project. Next up will be work on the Brown Street bridge at the bottom of the hill near Rock Spring Drive.