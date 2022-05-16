The project to work on drainage issues along Rock Spring Drive between Brown Street and College Avenue in Alton continues. That area will be upgraded with new sidewalks courtesy of a Safe Routes to School grant, and this will go further in improving that area, according to the city’s Public Works Director.
Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the project is moving along well.
A nearby bridge on Brown Street is also being repaired as part of the phase 2 project. It will get a new lining underneath and new pavement on top.