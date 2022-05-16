Safe Routes 4-27-22.jpg

The project to work on drainage issues along Rock Spring Drive between Brown Street and College Avenue in Alton continues. That area will be upgraded with new sidewalks courtesy of a Safe Routes to School grant, and this will go further in improving that area, according to the city’s Public Works Director.

Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the project is moving along well.

A nearby bridge on Brown Street is also being repaired as part of the phase 2 project. It will get a new lining underneath and new pavement on top.