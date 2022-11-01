Fifteen storefronts along Broadway in Alton displayed artwork last year as part of the Untold Black Stories project. The walking audio tour impressed stakeholders at the state level, as the project has garnered Alton Main Street the prestigious Lieutenant Governor Award for Excellence in Revitalization.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z portraits were commissioned of Alton residents who contributed their oral histories to the archive.
Partners included Alton Main Street, Jacoby Arts Center, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, the All Town USA podcast, and the Mythic Mississippi Project, a public engagement venture of the University of Illinois that promotes community development through Cultural Heritage programming. A recap of this project is available through the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.