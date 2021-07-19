In a joint effort with the IRS and the Metro St. Louis Community Tax Coalition, the United Way of Greater St. Louis will hold a couple of free tax preparation events in Madison later this week.
The events are planned to help eligible families receive the Advance Child Tax Credit payments that are a part of the larger American Rescue Plan. Most families that qualify and filed a 2020 income tax return do not have to do anything and should begin receiving their payments soon.
Communications Executive Director for UW of Greater St. Louis Debbie Irwin said the events are geared toward folks who might not know they are eligible or have yet to file a tax return.
The events will be at Madison City Hall, 615 Madison Ave., from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23. Attendees will need to bring a current photo ID, Social Security cards for the head of household, spouse, and dependents, and any W2s or other supporting documents needed for the return. To make an appointment, you can call (314) 307-8251. Walk-ins are also welcome.