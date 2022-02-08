An underage driver was arrested after leading police from two departments on a low-speed pursuit from Godfrey to Alton on Monday morning. The male driver was allegedly driving erratically on Godfrey Road getting the attention of police who followed the truck into Alton where it reportedly caused damage to two police vehicles.
The incident began around 8:30am on Monday on Godfrey Road when a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle which was later determined to be stolen. The driver failed to stop and traveled to downtown Alton where Alton Police joined in following the truck. Stop sticks were soon deployed and the truck eventually came to a stop near Belleview and Summit in the Christian Hill area, when the driver hit an Alton police vehicle and a sheriff’s deputy patrol car causing minor damage but no injuries to police. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and is expected to face charges in juvenile court.