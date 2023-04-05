A number of elections saw just enough candidates to fill the available seats on various boards around the Riverbend. In Godfrey, Ben Allen and Virginia Woulfe-Beile did not run for reelection, but incumbent Karen McAtee did. She will return to the board and will be joined by newcomers Michael Fisher and Craig Lombardi.
Looking at school board contests, incumbents Todd Meiser, Kory Stassi, and Don Woelfel will return to the Bethalto School Board. It was the same story for the EAWR School Board, as incumbents Jennifer Murray, Melissa Bartels, William (Leroy) Duncan, and Missy Gerner were the only names on the ballot there.