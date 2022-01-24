This first-hand account of the shooting incident in East Alton last Saturday night is provided by Ty Bechel for AdvantageNews.com. Ty is the host of the podcast Recovery Uncensored, recorded at Big Z Media.
A shooting took place outside the East Alton Ice Arena Saturday night where two people sustained injuries from gunfire. The victims had to be transported to a local hospital to treat their wounds. The arena, owned by the Village of East Alton and managed by a not-for-profit organization, is where families and children visit for hockey games, birthday parties, and other public gatherings and events.
Though this may have been an active shooter event, the FBI defines an active shooter as an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area, including schools, workplaces, houses of worship, transportation centers, other public gathering sites, and communities. At this point, the injuries sustained by the victims do not appear to be life threatening, but it is still uncertain what the suspect could have accomplished if witnesses had not been quick to contact authorities.
Two parents of a child on one of the hockey teams that played Saturday agreed to an interview to discuss the frightening encounter. The parents have asked to remain anonymous as a safety precaution since the suspect is not yet in police custody.
The mother reports she was getting ready to walk out of the ice rink into the lobby with her two sons when she noticed a large group of children was running. She did not think much of it since children are always at the arena, but as she stepped into the lobby, another parent appeared flushed and anxious. “We were talking to our friends when one of the parents came in and was shouting ‘Go! Go!’ while shoving her child through the door,” the mother said, “then after I asked what was going on, she told us that someone had been shot and to go.”
Unsure where her significant other was, she quickly reacted, grabbing her two sons as she ran to the back of the ice rink with 30-40 other parents and children. “I didn’t know if the shooter was inside or outside, so I just knew as a mother I would have to protect my sons if anything escalated, especially seeing the other kids crying and visibly shaking. Though I was scared, it was heartbreaking.”
The father reports he was in the lobby trying to discover how severe the situation was. “I noticed most of the people had left and my family retreated to the back, and I wasn’t sure at that point how bad things were,” he said, “I discovered someone had been shot outside that I knew, and I was prepared to go and see if I needed to help anyone.” Before exiting the arena, he saw police lights from two squad cars, confident they would stabilize the situation.
The father joined his family in the back of the ice rink and revealed he knew two of the people shot. “We didn’t know if they were dead or what,” he said, “and we began to worry.” After approximately 10 minutes, an ice arena staff member found the families, informing them the police had cleared it safe to leave.
The parents are grateful their children and the others are safe. Fortunately, the two gunshot victims are expected to make a full recovery. However, the shooting within a few feet where children are supposed to enjoy themselves has left a lot of parents feeling this was too close to home.