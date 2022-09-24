Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
Founded in 1913, the Illinois Municipal League is a statewide organization representing local communities throughout Illinois on matters of common interest. River Forest Village President Catherine Adduci will serve as the IMP President for the next year, with Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky serving as the First Vice President.
The IML held its annual conference in Chicago last weekend.