What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm.
According to information from the police department, the fight had apparently ended by the time police arrived. Officers found one male near the entrance to the complex with serious injuries. He was transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment where he is currently listed as critical but in stable condition. A second man that was apparently injured in the fight later showed up to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators do not believe the fight was a random act of violence. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.