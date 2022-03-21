Alton Police are investigating the reported stabbing of two people Sunday night. Police Chief Marcos Pulido issued a statement saying a large gathering was being held at a home in the 300 block of Lindenwood and a fight began. During the altercation, they believe two people were stabbed.
Alton Fire Department paramedics arrived just after 9pm to find one person in the 300 block of Lindenwood Blvd. who had been stabbed in the stomach. Less than 10 minutes later, another person was found injured near Piasa and 20th Street. That victim had been stabbed in the head. The Alton Fire Department transported both victims to area hospitals and they were later airlifted to medical facilities in St. Louis for additional treatment. Chief Pulido say those involved are familiar with each other and detectives continue their investigation.