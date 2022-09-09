Crews from the Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were called out on two separate incidents on Thursday night in Alton, one at a vacant home the other at an apartment. One fire was reported just before 11pm at the vacant home in the 2600 block of Amelia Street, the other at the apartment in the 500 block of Ridge Street.
Alton and East Alton crews first responded to the vacant home fire and were able to bring it under control without injuries, but the home is a total loss. Not long after the first call, a fire was reported in at the Ridge Street apartment, where another Alton fire crew responded with the assistance of East Alton. That blaze may have started on a couch which was removed from the building by firefighters.
No injuries were reported there, and the cause of each fire remains under investigation.