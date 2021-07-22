Two suspects are facing felony charges after a monthlong investigation of a suspected drug house in South Roxana.
Authorities charged Steven R. Russell, 48, and Paul Bollinger, 32, both of South Roxana, with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Their bond was set at $50,000 each.
Police Chief Bob Coles says officers responded to a call at a house in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue. A suspect wanted on felony warrants dove through a window and was apprehended outside the residence. Three other people were arrested and Coles says he expects more charges to follow. The case may also be eligible for property seizure, Coles says.