It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead.
The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the intersection with Spaulding Street. One vehicle crossed the center line into the oncoming traffic lane and struck an oncoming vehicle. Area resident 37-year-old Sarah E. Pride died at a St. Louis area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. On Sunday night just after 8:30, a pedestrian was struck on Landmarks Boulevard near Ridge Street. An uninvolved motorist had stopped and was attempting life saving measures on 27-year-old Keyani L. Thomas of Alton. Once officers arrived they took over before the Alton Fire Department arrived and transported him to Alton Memorial Hospital. Thomas was then flown to a St. Louis hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle who struck Thomas remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Both incidents remain under investigation.