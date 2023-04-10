Two area men are charged with methamphetamine crimes after a traffic stop in Bethalto last week. 38-year-old Joshua K. Morris and 49-year-old Kenneth J. File of Dow are each charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony.
File was pulled over at the intersection of Illinois Route 140 and Texas for a registration related offense last Thursday evening. According to information from the Bethalto Police Department, the stop led to the discovery of more than 15 but less than 100 grams of suspected Methamphetamine. File and two passengers were taken into custody in connection with the discovery. File and Morris were linked to the Methamphetamine through the investigation and held on probable cause at the Madison County Jail. The third occupant was released without charges. Both File and Morris remain in custody at the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bond.