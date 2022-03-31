Two Alton men are jailed, following a foot pursuit on Tuesday. It started as an investigation into a vehicle burglary on Monday in the 2,600 block of Krum Street and ended with the arrest of the man who fled and his cohort who remained in the car.
Just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Alton Police spotted the suspect in the vehicle burglary on the parking lot of the Phillips 66 station on Broadway. That person fled on foot but was caught a short distance later. Another person who was in the suspect vehicle was also taken into custody. 21-year-old Cody M. Huddleston Gibbs of the 600 block of Anderson Avenue in Alton is charged with 2 counts of Burglary and 2 counts of Unlawful Use of Credit Card. 25-year-old Colin G. Wood, also of the 600 block of Anderson is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.