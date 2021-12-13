Alton Red Kettle Campaign needs help

The Big Z is teaming with the Alton Salvation Army Tuesday for the annual Children’s Day event. Big Z personalities will be ringing bells at the Godfrey Schnuck’s grocery store from 8am – 10am, and we’ll feature the Salvation Army on Let’s Talk from 10am – noon.

During that time, operators will be standing by to take your pledge. This year’s Red Kettle campaign goal is $106,000. Big Z General Manager Nick Darr tells The Big Z you can meet the people behind the voices on the radio Tuesday morning.

Darr - Ringing Bells.mp3

There are several local businesses that have pledged to match donations throughout the morning. You can hear the full interview with Darr here:

Darr 12-13-21.mp3