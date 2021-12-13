The Big Z is teaming with the Alton Salvation Army Tuesday for the annual Children’s Day event. Big Z personalities will be ringing bells at the Godfrey Schnuck’s grocery store from 8am – 10am, and we’ll feature the Salvation Army on Let’s Talk from 10am – noon.
During that time, operators will be standing by to take your pledge. This year’s Red Kettle campaign goal is $106,000. Big Z General Manager Nick Darr tells The Big Z you can meet the people behind the voices on the radio Tuesday morning.
There are several local businesses that have pledged to match donations throughout the morning. You can hear the full interview with Darr here: