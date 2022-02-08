Vocal opposition to the proposed Wood River Recreation Center that would be built on the site of the former Wood River Aquatic Center has been common at recent City Council meetings. While only two residents spoke Monday night, the message was more pointed and accused Trustee Sonya Hagaman of claiming to speak on behalf of those without a voice, then voting for something residents don’t want.
Hagaman tells The Big Z she understands the issue is polarizing, saying there is a lot of misinformation going around.
The Council passed an ordinance Monday to authorize a letter of engagement agreement with Ice Miller representing the city as bond counsel regarding financing of the Rec Center. Trustee Jeremy Plank was the only dissenting vote.