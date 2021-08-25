It would not be an exaggeration to say John Bridgeman has positively influenced hundreds of boys and young men in the Riverbend. After 47 years as a scoutmaster for three area troops, Bridgeman retired Aug. 17 at a Court of Honor at Camp Warren Levis.
Assistant Scoutmaster Rich Ruedin presented Bridgeman with a Scoutmaster Emeritus patch. He said Bridgeman spent years teaching scouts and leaders.
“I’m sure there’s more you can teach us,” Ruedin said.
“I’ve known hundreds of scoutmasters but no one more knowledgeable than John,” said
Jerry Bemis, the troop’s assistant scoutmaster and treasurer. “He’s stuck with it through thick and thin.”
Many boys start their scouting life around age 7 or 8. Bridgeman was about 12 when a neighbor invited him to a meeting.
“I didn’t have an older brother and my dad didn’t do much else but work,” he said. “He didn’t take me fishing, or hunting. The kid down the street from me invited me to go on a camping trip.”
Bridgeman dropped out of scouting for a while, got married, and had children. When his son was around 10-1/2 and joined Troop 45 in Alton, Bridgeman got involved as scoutmaster. That was in 1974, and he’s been a scoutmaster ever since, first with Troop 45, then Troop 121. When that troop folded, he moved to Troop 7, the same troop he joined when he began scouts decades ago.
“He was a good-hearted man, and he always enjoyed a challenge,” John Bridgeman Jr. said. “Whether it was wrestling (with them) or whatever it was, he was ready. He taught us a lot.”
“Scouting always came first in our family,” his wife, Sharon, said. “Everything else was planned around it.”
She and their daughters, Jackie and Maggie, often accompanied Bridgeman on camping trips and other scouting events.
Sam Watt was in Troop 7 and remembers a lesson Bridgeman taught him and another scout about firewood after the two returned with the wrong type of wood.
“John didn’t just tell us it was the wrong kind of wood but explained why,” Watt said. “I learned so much, so fast from him. He was a font of knowledge, both morally and about scout skills.”
David Huebener, also a former member of Troop 7, remembers Bridgeman as being well-liked but not one to mince words.
“He was a good scoutmaster,” Huebener said. “I worked with him out at scout camp. He always spoke the truth.”
During the ceremony, Ruedin noted Bridgeman’s contribution to improvements at CWL, specifically the boat ramp on the lake, the rifle range and the camp chapel. Quincy Watt, whose Eagle Scout sons were members of the troop, said Bridgeman did “a lot of work behind the scenes.”
“He was never one for the spotlight, but those improvements would not have happened if John hadn’t got involved,” Watt said. “Or if they had, they would not have been the same quality. He had very high standards.”
Some things have changed over the years since Bridgeman became a scoutmaster, but much hasn’t. Scouts still want to earn merit badges, go camping and learn leadership and life skills.
One aspect that has changed is adult control.
“When I started, boys didn’t do the planning. The adults did it all,” Bridgeman said.
After a meeting during a camp out, he talked to some of the scouts there.
“I saw one scout eating Jiffy Pop popcorn and a can of Beanie Weenies for dinner. I decided that each patrol would fix a meal at the next camp,” he said. “Today, boys run the troop. That’s the best thing. You give them a chance to lead, and you just guide them.”
At 81, Bridgeman is slowing down but isn’t quitting Scouts.
“I’ll still be involved. I just want to go at my own pace. I want to continue to work with the leaders to better the troop.”