A fatal two-vehicle traffic crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of McCoy and Bethalto roads near Fosterburg. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, all occupants of the same vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle survived.
Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the fatalities as a Bethalto family: John A. Cafazza, 55; Melissa R. Cafazza, 52; and Dominic Cafazza, 12. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Captain Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department explained what happened:
According to Nonn, John Cafazza was operating a BMW 595I and stopped at the intersection. Witnesses reported a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling east on McCoy Road at a high rate of speed failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the driver side of the BMW, which was truning left onto McCoy Road from Bethalto Road.
The 18-year-old man driving the GMC Sierra was transported to a St. Louis hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Nonn said.
The sheriff's office, coroner's office and Metro East Crash Assistance Team continue to investigate the crash. Stay tuned to 107.1 the Big Z for updates.