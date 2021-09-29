A local business is reminding residents the opioid crisis continues to claim lives.
Earlier this month, Wood River towing company Trickey’s Service Inc. rolled out a purple and black flatbed truck to raise awareness of heroin addiction.
Jean Kainz, co-owner of the business with her husband, Steve, whom she credits for making the new truck a reality, said the idea came about because of her family’s personal experience with addiction. The business often handles police requests to tow vehicles involved in a drug arrest or overdose. Often, relatives have to retrieve those vehicles from Trickey’s; they see many distraught parents.
“We want to bring awareness,” she said. “Sometimes when you’re going through the addiction phase with your loved one, you feel like you’re all alone. There’s so many families in every walk of life that are fighting that battle. We just want people to open their eyes and realize how bad heroin is, and addiction in general, and try to get help.”
The truck joins another cause-oriented vehicle in the business’ fleet, a pink truck to honor those fighting breast cancer.
According to a report on the Illinois Department of Public Health website, opioid-related deaths in Illinois increased 32.7 percent in 2020, up to 2,944 from 2,219 in 2019. Madison County has one of the leading per capita death rates in the state, at 31.8 people per 100,000 population.