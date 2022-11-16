There will be a tree lighting Thursday evening at Alton’s Statehouse Circle. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown is spearheading the effort to place a tree at the circle and give those that travel through the area another tree to enjoy this holiday season.
She tells The Big Z the tree will be a great addition to the area:
The tree lighting will be Thursday at 5:15pm. Immediately following the ceremony will be the 4th Ward monthly meeting at 6pm at Today’s Beauty Supply on Central Avenue.
The downtown Alton tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square will be held this Friday with festivities starting at 6pm.