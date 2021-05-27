Part of a tree fell into power lines at the intersection of Pearl and Lake streets about 12:50 p.m. Thursday in Godfrey about the same time a thunderstorm was rolling through town.
The tree broke two cross arms on a nearby power pole, causing an outage for more than 1,500 Ameren Illinois customers.
A tree-trimming crew and Ameren Illinois linemen arrived onto the scene to keep the area safe. The tree was removed, repairs were safely made to the cross arms and power was restored at 2:50 p.m.
Ameren Illinois reminds customers that severe weather can happen at any time. It's a good idea to refresh or create a family emergency kit. To learn more, visit AmerenIllinois.com/stormkit.