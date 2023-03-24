A kickoff meeting with the City of Alton and Trane Technologies is planned for April 4, and a timeline to begin work on a $7-million HVAC project is expected to be set at that time. The upgrades to the city HVAC systems will be paid for in large part with ARPA funding, and about $100,000 in utility rebates are also expected to be available.
Trane senior account manager Jennifer Geen tells The Big Z about half of the annual energy savings will come from a new sustainable thermal energy storage system which will be installed outside the police station.
The HVAC upgrades will also be done at the city’s two fire houses, public works building, and city hall. With the upgrades, the city anticipates realizing approximately $40,000 in energy savings annually. You can listen to the full interview with Geen here: