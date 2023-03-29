The arrival of spring and warmer weather is an incentive for many who love the outdoors to head for their favorite camping spot or simply travel across the country to explore. There is no better way to pursue these activities than in a travel trailer. Colman’s Country Campers in Hartford offers a selection of camping vehicles to fit anyone’s budget or feature preferences.
Brian Campbell and Matt Diamond have owned and operated Colman Country Campers since January 2019. Both grew up in the local area and have extensive backgrounds and experience in travel campers. They explain they can help both new and existing customers find exactly the right vehicle for their needs.
The business carries a wide variety of travel trailers, expandables, fifth wheels, toy haulers and pop-ups as well as preowned trailers. Travel trailers are bumper-pulled and hook up to a receiver on the back of a truck or other vehicle. Fifth wheels attach to a hitch in the bed of the truck itself. Expandables provide a smaller form factor but allow owners to add extra living space once they are parked. Toy haulers provide not only living space but also additional room for carrying four-wheelers, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles people may want to take with them to their destination.
Diamond explains the sales staff can assist buyers in understanding how to have their vehicles set up properly so they do not experience a lot of wear and tear on them.
“We’re a full-service sales and repair facility,” he says. He notes they can help customers understand not only what type of vehicle they will need to tow the trailer in which they are interested but can also provide all services and maintenance for the trailers after the sale.
“When we sell a unit, we prep that unit,” Diamond says. “We go through that unit and make sure all operations work properly. We go through everything with the customer and make sure they thoroughly understand all of it before they leave here.”
“We actually encourage customers to videotape the overview,” says Campbell. “We walk through things like how to work the air conditioner or the water heater and cover all of the camper’s features.” He notes that for many people, a trailer is a lifestyle change so there can be a lot of things they need to understand.
The two emphasize their focus is on supporting the customer during and after the sale. “People have full access to Brian and I if they have a question,” says Diamond. “We give them our cell phone numbers and they can call us anytime from anywhere they are at.” Customer reviews on the business’ website emphasize the friendliness, availability and accessibility of the business after the sale.
The pair explain that the demographic for trailer sales has gradually changed. “It used to be retired couples but more and more younger people and families are now buying them,” says Diamond. He notes they have become popular with all ages. He also points out camping has become extremely affordable.
The comfort and convenience of modern campers surprises many people. Amenities include refrigerators, microwaves, bathrooms, showers, beds, sinks and televisions. Campers are also available with air conditioning and full wi-fi connectivity. Many campers accommodate full size beds and can comfortably sleep up to eight people.
Campbell says they can help people understand not only what features are available in a camper but also what they will need to tow it. “Some people come in and don’t know what they will need to tow the camper,” he says. “We can help them understand all of that and make sure they are comfortable that they can accommodate whatever they are buying. We see it as our job to educate them.”
“When a customer leaves here, they are fully ready to go camping,” says Campbell. “They get a starter kit. We fill their propane. We put a new battery in their camper. They’re ready to go camping when they leave.”
Colman’s Country Campers carries numerous brands of campers, including Flagstaff, Puma, Avenger, Salem, Salem FXS, Salem Cruise Lite, Sandpiper, Crusader and Crusader Lite. The company also offers full financing on all the trailers they sell.
Part of the business is also a campground adjacent to the sales lot. The campsite can be used for trailer parking not only by people traveling across the country but also by workers who are temporarily in the area such as construction and refinery workers as well as traveling nurses. Diamond and Campbell say they have even had couples use the campground for their trailers while they are in the area using the bike trails.
The business is hosting an open house April 21, 22 & 23. The public can come see the latest camper models, walk through demonstration units and find out about the latest features and accessories available. Free food, games and giveaways will be featured as well as activities for kids.
Colman’s Country Campers is at #2 Fun Street in Hartford. Business hours for their sales are Monday through Friday from 9am until 6pm and Saturday from 9am until 3pm. Hours for their service department are Monday through Friday from 9am until 5:30pm. The business also has a complete parts center where customers can walk in to purchase anything they need.
Additional information is available on their website at colmanscampers.com and on their Facebook page. The business can be reached by phone at 618-254-1180.