Additional police will be on patrol around buildings in the East Alton Elementary School District this morning following an alleged social media threat Thursday evening. School officials became aware of the threat during an Honor Society event at the middle school and the building was locked down and police were called while the banquet continued.
According to a phone message to families from East Alton Elementary Interim Superintendent Monty Aldrich last night, police have reportedly identified a possible suspect and continue to investigate the incident. Aldrich said as a precaution, additional police officers will be present around school buildings today and parents were urged to talk to their children about the importance of the police and keeping students and teachers safe.