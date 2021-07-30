A two-day drug warrant operation in Alton this week resulted in the arrest of 13 people, ranging in age from 27 to 63. Police Chief Marcos Pulido said tips from the public helped officers get charges filed against the suspects. The effort targeted delivery or distribution of illegal drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
Pulido said the narcotics unit takes all tips about suspected drug houses seriously, and there’s no set timetable to establish probable cause for arrests.
He’s thankful for the community partnerships helping to reduce drug activity in Alton.
The U.S. Marshals Service assisted Alton police in serving the warrants Tuesday and Wednesday.
Defendants include:
- Alphe D. Finley, 53, of the 3300 block of Belle Street, Alton, was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
- Stephanie M. Patterson, 37, of the 3100 block of Trumbull Avenue, Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
- Eldra J. Graves, 36, of the 3200 block of Charlotte Court, Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
- Rikki K. Dailey, 33, of the 2600 block of Sidney Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
- Joseph W. Richards, 27, of the 400 block of Brookside, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- Lance M. Gold, 63, of the 100 block of Cooper Avenue, East Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
- Darrell D. Booth, 32, of the 1000 block of Elliott Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.
- Heather T. Stemm, 48, who last reported residence in the 2700 block of Residence Street, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
- David M. Dunlap, 43, of the 3000 block of Watalee Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
- Dennis B. McIntire, 43, of the 600 block of Leonard Street, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
- Sarah E. Delp, 38, of the 600 block of Edmond Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
- James M. Delp, 34, of the 600 block of Edmond Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
- Jerry W. Ford, 49, who last reported a residence in the 500 block of Marsh Street, Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.