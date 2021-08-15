The Nature Institute in Godfrey has announced the completion and opening of the half-mile paved Frog Trail. The trail was previously just a dirt trail and was used for TNI and the Hayner Public Library’s joint effort Story-Walk, among other uses.
But now, families and individuals with mobility challenges including strollers, wheelchairs and walkers, can enjoy the trail without fear of being stuck and explore nature on a smooth and stable surface.
Outreach Director at TNI Ramona Pollard talked about the new and improved trail.
The Nature Institute also has announced the hiring of two new educators to their staff. Lauren Scull is the new director, and Dave Schiber will be their new environmental educator.
Upcoming events includes a moonlight hike on Aug. 22, Kids Night Out on Aug. 27, and In Harmony with Nature on Sept. 24. The institute is on top of the bluffs at 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. For more information, call (618) 466-9930.