The Big Z marks 75th anniversary in 2023

Seventy-five years ago this February there was something new in the air in the Alton area. You couldn’t see it or smell it. But you could hear it if you had an AM radio receiver.
At the end of World War II, commercial radio was a quarter-century old. Most of the initial stations were regional signals, covering vast areas and providing national news and entertainment programming for the masses. But following the war a plethora of local stations were being granted licenses by the Federal Communications Commission. As such it was that in February of 1948 the Alton area welcomed its very own local signal when WOKZ 1570 AM (now WBGZ) signed on from studios at the Hotel Stratford in Downtown Alton.
Robert C. Goshorn, publisher of the Jefferson City, MO newspaper and founder of Capital Broadcasting Company, along with his partner, R.L. Rose began the process of bringing local radio to Alton in 1946 when they formed Illinois Alton Broadcasting Company. In early 1948 they were granted a construction permit to build a 1000 watt AM radio station to serve Alton and surrounding communities. The process culminated in WOKZ signing on the air in February of 1948. The new station generated a great deal of excitement and an estimated 2000 people showed up at an open house at the new studios shortly after the station took to the airwaves.
Early programming consisted of live in-studio performances by local musicians. Local news was gathered and disseminated. And local dignitaries were interviewed. It was all about being local, as the popular national programs emanating from New York and distributed by the various networks were available through the well-established St. Louis radio stations. What set the new WOKZ apart was its focus on local happenings.
The Illinois Alton Broadcasting Company ran the station for just a matter of months, selling to North Shore Broadcasting out of Louisiana which formed a subsidiary, WOKZ, Inc. But in December of 1953, a local man, Edward N. Palen, bought WOKZ and the station has been under local ownership ever since.
Palen was an astute broadcaster, assembling a talented team that would help establish the station as a staple of the community. Among those recruited by Palen was Nick Bono, who served as chief engineer and would later become part of the station’s ownership group. Clyde Wiseman came aboard, initially as program director, then as news director. He would later be elected mayor of Alton. Another Palen hire was a local high school kid by the name of Lane Venardos who started as a disc jockey. Later, he would move on to WBBM in Chicago before moving to New York as a producer of the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite. In the 80s, Venardos was named Dan Rather’s executive producer for the CBS Evening News, and later still the vice president of news for CBS.
In November of 1957, Palen built new studios just north of Alton on Godfrey Road and moved the station from its original location at the Hotel Stratford. The spacious new studios heralded a new era for the local radio station and it was around this time that Helen Hamer Walters began her more than 25-year run as a popular talk show host.
It was seven years later, in the fall of 1964, that Walters, and two co-workers, Walter Brink and Nick Bono, would form Morrell Broadcasting Company and purchase WOKZ from Palen. Brink would serve as GM, Bono remained chief engineer, and Walters continued in sales and as host of her daily talk show.
The new owners soon added a sister station to WOKZ. In January 1967, WOKZ-FM signed on the air. Much of the day it was a simulcast of the AM programming, but the FM was able to stay on the air after sundown when the AM was required to sign off. Thus, WOKZ became the home of local high school sports play-by-play and Fighting Illini broadcasts. Behind the mic for many of those early high school broadcasts was an East Alton native and SIUE graduate, Dewayne Staats, who went on to a long career as an MLB broadcaster and still serves as the TV voice of the Tampa Bay Rays.
WOKZ-FM was sold in 1979 to Laclede Communications in St. Louis. WOKZ-AM was sold in 1984 to Metroplex Communications, whose primary stockholders were Bethalto residents Lewis and Charles Dreith and their half-brother Clyde Jones. The new owners changed the call letters to WBGZ (The Big Z), indicative of a new area for the radio station. Lewis Dreith would serve as General Manager, and his son, Mike Dreith, as News Director and Operations Manager.
A significant upgrade was made in 1987 when the FCC authorized the station to broadcast at night. Up until that time it was limited to daytime hours only. The full-time schedule allowed The Big Z to begin a comprehensive schedule of high school sports play-by-play, a feature that had been set aside with the sale of WOKZ-FM in 1979. The Big Z became the voice of five area high schools: Alton High, Marquette, East Alton-Wood River, Roxana, and Civic Memorial. Thousands of high school games have been aired on the Big Z since 1987.
After Mike Dreith moved on to pursue other interests, long-time St. Louis newsman Jim Scanlan came aboard as News Director and Sam Stemm joined the station as Program Director. Stemm was named General Manager in 1990 and changed the programming format to news/talk. Over the course of time, Stemm bought out various members of the Dreith family, becoming majority owner in 2004. Stemm served as GM for 26 years. Nick Darr was named General Manager in 2016 and continues in that role.
WBGZ returned to the FM airwaves when in 2015 a new signal was acquired at 94.3 and the Big Z’s programming was simulcast on both AM and FM. In 2020, Big Z programming moved to 107.1 and 94.3 was repurposed as home to a new oldies station, MyMix 94.3, which is also simulcast on 92.3 FM WIL HD3. The Big Z’s news/talk programming and MyMix’s oldies programming are also streamed live at AdvantageNews.com, which is also the website for local news, podcasts, and more.
In 2021, Metroplex acquired Today’s Advantage newspaper and along with the two radio formats and a full portfolio of digital advertising products, Big Z Media has become a full-service marketing and advertising resource for locally owned and operated businesses.
What started as WOKZ 75 years ago and has evolved to Big Z Media has boasted local ownership for the past 70 consecutive years with a total of only five general managers over that span of local ownership.
Big Z Media Vice President Nick Darr says, “Local owners and managers, along with dedicated local media specialists, is a key component in the longevity of the organization. Local people serving local businesses and providing reliable and pertinent information to the community is a winning formula that stands the test of time and promises to flourish in the future.”
While the media landscape is much different today than it was in 1948, WOKZ/WBGZ/Big Z Media continues to evolve and adapt and remains relevant despite the ever-changing media dynamic.
And that’s good news for the community it serves.