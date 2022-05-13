Two teens were hospitalized on Thursday after apparently being overcome by carbon monoxide. The Alton Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Mather on Thursday morning to find the two 15-year-old boys unresponsive. An adult at the home discovered the boys and called 9-1-1.
According to Fox 2, the teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment then later taken to a St. Louis hospital for additional treatment. The source of the carbon monoxide was not reported and the case is under investigation.