Authorities say an Alton teen will serve probation after admitting to stealing a running van with a 4-month-old inside last March in the city. The 15-year-old was charged as an adult in the case and identified by court documents as Don A. Miller. He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and offenses related to a motor vehicle admitting to stealing a van from a driveway in the 700 block of Spring Street on March 26.
At the time of the theft, there was an infant in a car seat in the back of the vehicle and an Amber Alert was issued shortly afterward as Alton Police searched for the child and the van. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Wescott Avenue and the child was found in a ditch near Elliott and Commons, discovered by a citizen who heard the alert and drove to the area. The child was cold and taken to a hospital but was otherwise not injured. Miller reportedly told authorities he noticed the infant after stealing the van and put the child on the side of the road. Miller was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 12 months periodic imprisonment, but was credited with some time already served.