The goal of Riverbend Family Ministries is to provide resources for smaller non-profit organizations to work together under one roof, providing families and individuals the tools they need to be self-sufficient. The organization's founder has been given the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, Rotary International's most prestigious award, and a $1,000 donation to the Rotary Foundation has been made in the name of Tammy Iskarous.
Rotary member Rick Hooks tells The Big Z Iskarous is a deserving recipient of the club’s most prestigious award.
Established in 1957, those who are honored with the Paul Harris Fellowship award have met high professional and personal standards in their community set forth by Rotary founder Paul Harris.