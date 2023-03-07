Registration is open for the T-Ball & Coach Pitch programs run by the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto. These are instructional leagues for kids ages 4&5 for t-ball, and 6&7 for coach pitch, as Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Kathy Wilson tells The Big Z.
Registration can be done at the club’s office at 324 E. Central Street between 9am-6:30pm Monday through Friday. Registration ends April 28. The registration fee is $45, but fundraising options are available. For more information, call 618-377-6030