If you have a child between the ages of 4 and 7 and live in Bethalto, you can sign them up for the T-Ball and Coach Pitch league administered by the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto. Registration is currently underway, costing $45 per child.
Kathy Wilson, Executive Director of the club tells The Big Z the season runs through June and July.
Many older kids will go on to play in “Select” leagues, and those that don’t, can play with the Tri-Cities League, which also includes the cities of East Alton, Wood River, and Roxana. For more information, call 618-377-6030.